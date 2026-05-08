Brush pickup to begin on Monday

VW independent staff

The City of Van Wert’s first official brush pickup of the year is set for Monday, May 11. Brush must be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. that day. Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.

The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long.

The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.

Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.

The city will not be picking up leaves during brush pick up.

Do not place brush by trees, poles, manholes, catch basins, water meters, fire hydrants or parked vehicles, must be visible from street.

Additional brush pickup dates are scheduled for July 13 and September 14.