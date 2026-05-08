Gerald L. Breece

Gerald L. Breece, 90, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

He was born February 10, 1936, to Bertha (Snyder) Breece and Frank Breece, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life the former Evelyn J. Cowgill on March 12, 1960.

Gerald Breece

Survivors include his wife Evelyn J. Breece; four children, Teresa (Aaron) Gardner, Mark (Diane) Breece, Deb (Scott) Thornell, and Brad (Taunya) Breece; son-in-law, John Staten; 13 grandchildren; 35 great- grandchildren, and a sister, Phyllis Starke.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Staten; two brothers, Doyt and Frank Breece, and three sisters, Edna Crider, Evelyn Miller and Jean Medford.

Gerald loved to farm when he was younger. He served in the Armed Forces. He retired from Ley Equipment. He was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt, Sr., and a Joe Montana and 49ers fan.

There will be no public funeral services and burial will be for family members only.

Preferred memorials: the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to cowanfuneralhome.com.