Randall “Bosco” Roberts

Randall “Bosco” Roberts born February 1, 1954, in Van Wert, to the late Henry Eugene and Bernise Alice (Book) Roberts passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at his home, after a year-long battle with cancer.

Bosco finished his time here the same way he lived every day — on his own terms, with that unmistakable voice, that room-shaking laugh, and absolutely no apologies. If there’s a pool table on the other side, he’s already chalked his cue, got his Dew, and is waiting for the rest of us.

Randall “Bosco” Roberts

Bosco married the love of his life, Sara Mosier, on January 17, 1976, who survives. Together they built a life full of humor, grit, and the kind of partnership that can only be forged by two people equally capable of out-stubborning each other. They raised three kids — Randi (Brian) Barnes, Cody (Alissa Hershey) Roberts, and Cory (Amanda Hillery) Roberts — who inherited his sarcasm, his resilience, and his ability to say a whole lot with a single look.

He was grandpa to Gavin (Chloe Hensley) Barnes, Rhiana (Austin Trowbridge) Barnes, Saige Roberts, Autumn Roberts, Alex Hernandez, Leah Hillery, Justice Hillery, and Ava Hillery.

He also leaves behind two sisters, Karla Showalter of Van Wert and Jackie Temple of Florida.

He was loud, funny, unapologetically himself, didn’t sugarcoat anything and didn’t pretend to be anything he wasn’t. He didn’t do mushy speeches or emotional monologues, but you always knew exactly where you stood with him. His love showed up in actions, presence, and the way he’d drop everything if his family needed him.

Bosco was a legend in the local pool scene, spending countless hours in APA and BCA leagues. He wasn’t just good — he was Bosco good, which meant you were probably going to lose, but you’d learn something while doing it. He made friends everywhere he went, mostly because he was impossible to ignore and even harder not to like.

He leaves behind a family who adored him, friends who will be telling Bosco stories for the rest of their lives, and a pool community that will never find another character quite like him. He lived big, laughed big, and loved big.

If you listen closely, you can probably still hear him somewhere saying, “Rack ’em.”

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Keith “Jim” Roberts, and Danny Roberts

A private graveside service will be held later at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. A celebration of life will also be planned, with details to be shared with family and friends at a later time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.