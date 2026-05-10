BGHS student wins art competition

VW independent staff/submitted information

BOWLING GREEN – Congressman Bob Latta (OH-5) has announced that Sarah Mathey from Bowling Green High School as the winner of Ohio’s Fifth District 2026 Congressional Art Competition.

Mathey’s winning artwork, titled “Hometown,” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Tunnel for one year. Three honorable mention winners will have their artwork displayed in one of Latta’s congressional offices for the year.

Congressman Bob Latta with Sarah Mathey, winner of the 2026 Congressional Art Competition. Photo submitted

Honorable mentions include Caine Margison from Upper Sandusky High School, Abby Kurtz from Carey High School and Amyalin Salone from Galion High School.

57 high school students from 13 high schools participated in this year’s competition. Latta hosted a reception at Bowling Green State University on to honor all participants and to showcase each individual work of art.

“We have incredible talent across Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District,” Congressman Latta said. “Congrautlations to Sarah Mathey on her winning piece, ‘Hometown,’ which beautifully showcases her artistic talent and creativity. As we celebrate America’s Semiquincentennial, it is important to reflect on where we come from and the meaning our hometowns hold for us, and Sarah captured that message beautifully through her work. Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees and everyone who participated in the Congressional Art Competition.”

Latta represents Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District, which currently stretches from Van Wert, Paulding and Mercer counties all the way into Lorain County in northeastern Ohio. In all, the district is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties. Latta serves as a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. He is Chair of the Energy Subcommittee and is a member of the Communications & Technology Subcommittee, where he previously served as Chairman, and the Environment Subcommittee.