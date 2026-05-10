Cougars compete at Ada Invitational

VW independent sports/submitted information

ADA — The Van Wert Cougars boys and girls track and field teams traveled to the Ada Invitational at War Memorial Park on Saturday and used the meet as another important tune-up for the upcoming Western Buckeye League Championship meet in Kenton. Competing against strong competition from across northwest Ohio, the Cougars continued working to build confidence and momentum heading into the postseason.

The Van Wert girls team had several standout performances throughout the invitational. Freshman sprinter Haven Hunt had an outstanding day, placing third in the 100 meters (13.11) and third in the 200 meters with a personal-best time of 26.86. Harper Roop added an eighth-place finish in the 200 meters (28.69) and also placed seventh in the 100 hurdles (18.52) while helping lead two strong relay performances.

The Cougar girls distance crew also had a big day. Noelle Byrum ran to a third-place finish in the 1600 meters with a personal best (5:46.90) and later added a fifth-place finish in the 3200 meters (13:32.75). Ruby Dicke (2:35.54) and Leah Krites both (2:36.12) earned top-seven finishes in the 800 meters, while the girls 4×800 relay team of Whitney Holliday, Leah Krites, Noelle Byrum, and Ruby Dicke placed second overall (10:23.66).

Van Wert’s girls relay teams continued to show improvement as the postseason approaches. The 4×200 relay team of Harper Roop, Livie Parrish, Lily Greve, and Haven Hunt finished seventh (1:40.90), while the 4×400 relay team of Ruby Dicke, Harper Roop, Lily Greve, and Haven Hunt earned a strong fourth-place finish (4:18.97). Livie Parrish also placed eighth in the 100 hurdles (19.08) and ninth in the 300 hurdles (54.30), while Whitney Holliday added a top-10 finish in the 300 hurdles (54.58). In the field events, Flannery Foster led the Cougar throwers with a fourth-place finish in the shot put with a personal best throw (31-10).

Bluffton won the girls’ team title (124.08), while Spencerville was the runner-up. Van Wert (70.75 team points) finished fourth out of 17 teams.

The Cougar boys distance group also continued a strong season in Ada. Harrison Sloan placed eighth in the 1600 meters (4:51.08) and fifth in the 3200 meters (11:04.81), while freshman Calvin Byrum added a personal-best performance in the 1600 (4:56.31). Alexander Bauer earned a fourth-place finish in the 3200 meters (10:59.97), and Quintin Parrish competed well in the 800 (2:17.64) before helping lead relay teams later in the evening.

The boys 4×800 relay team of Evan Keuneke, Alexander Bauer, Isaak Castillo, and Quintin Parrish placed fifth overall (8:54.76) in a competitive field. The 4×100 relay team of Carson Miller, Reese Saum, Alexander Salinas, and Kesten Seekings finished eighth (48.20), while the 4×200 relay team of Roman Martin, Reese Saum, Alexander Salinas, and Kesten Seekings earned seventh (1:40.90). The 4×400 relay team of Kesten Seekings, Noah Hillery, Roman Martin, and Quintin Parrish (3:57.04) also competed well against a deep field of teams.

In the field events, Roman Martin added an eighth-place finish (17-10.25) in the long jump, Noah Hillery cleared 10 feet in the pole vault, and Nick Edwards Jr. recorded a personal best (40-1.5) in the shot put while also competing in the discus (112-2). Maverik Bigham (115-1) added a solid performance in the discus competition as well.

Arlington won the boys’ team title (103), while Allen East (92) was the runner-up. Van Wert (18) finished 11th out of 15 teams.

Van Wert coaches were pleased with the competitiveness and effort shown by both teams throughout the long invitational and hope to carry that momentum into this week’s WBL Championship meet in Kenton.