High school seniors set to graduate starting Saturday

Lincolnview’s graduation ceremony will be among the first around the area. Van Wert independent file photo

VW independent staff

The month of May brings with it commencement ceremonies at school districts throughout Ohio, with diplomas being passed out to high school seniors with family, friends and others in attendance.

Locally, this year’s first graduation ceremony will take place this Saturday morning, May 16, at Delphos Jefferson. The area’s final graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Sunday, May 24, at Van Wert, Spencerville and Wayne Trace. Here is the schedule for area schools.

Saturday, May 16 – Delphos Jefferson (9 a.m.)

Sunday, May 17 – Parkway (1:30 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 – Lincolnview (2 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 – Delphos St. John’s (3 p.m.)

Saturday, May 23 – Crestview (6 p.m.)

Sunday, May 24 – Van Wert (2 p.m.)

Sunday, May 24 – Spencerville ( 2 p.m.)

Sunday, May 24 – Wayne Trace ( 2:30 p.m.)

Seniors at Vantage Career Center will receive their diplomas at their home school, but will be honored during the annual Senior Awards program at 7 p.m. tonight in the Van Wert High School gymnasium.