Michael E. Combs

Michael Combs

Michael E. Combs, 64, of Van Wert, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at his residence.

He was born March 13, 1962, in Bluefield, West Virginia, to Gordon C. and Peggy M. (Sheets) Combs, who both preceded him in death.



He is survived by his children, Michelle Lynn of Kansas, Joleene, Jocelyn and Jordon, all of Ohio; sisters, Angie and Lynn; a brother, Allen, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Michael will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery, Princeton, West Virginia.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.



Services have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.