VW independent baseball roundup

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 14 Parkway 1 (five innings)

Holden Price had three hits and drove in four runs to lead Lincolnview to a five inning, 14-1 win over Parkway. One of the hits was a bases loaded double in the fourth that scored Chase Young, Evan Rahrig and Chayse Overholt, part of an eight run inning.

Parkway took a 1-0 lead in the first when Jacoby Triplett scored on a wild pitch. The Lancers answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, one in the second and three more in the third, including a double by Grant Zielke that scored Gavin Evans. Evans pitched the first four innings and allowed just one hit while striking out five and walking four. Garret Mosier pitched the remaining inning with three strikeouts and no hits. Perry Schwieterman, a single in the top of the third inning.

The Panthers (8-14) are scheduled to play at Wayne Trace today, and the Lancers (13-3) will play at Hicksville on Tuesday.

Crestview 7 Fort Recovery 6

CONVOY — Owen Heckler and Jace Wehner each drove in runs and Crestview rallied for a 7-6 win over Fort Recovery on Saturday. Heckler pitched the first 6 1/ 3 innings and allowed 11 hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Braxtyn Couts pitched the remaining 2/ 3 inning, struck out two and earned the win.

The Knights (4-9) will host Minster today.