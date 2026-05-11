Prep baseball, softball roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 16 Shawnee 1 (six innings)

LIMA — Already leading 4-0, Van Wert exploded for 12 runs in the fourth and the Cougars beat Shawnee 16-1 in six innings on Monday.

Four of Van Wert’s fourth inning runs came on bases loaded walks. Another run came on a hit batsman and a third by an error. Brayson Davis and Trevor Halker singled in runs and Cam Werts had a two-RBI double.

Finley Dickinson had a team high three hits, while Halker and Davis each had a pair of hits. Easton Putman allowed just three hits and struck out five in just over four innings of work.

The Cougars (9-11, 2-6 WBL) will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Wednesday.

Lincolnview 3 Elida 2

ELIDA — Lincolnview scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, including one on a bases loaded walk, then held on to beat Elida 3-2 on Monday.

Case Young had two of Lincolnview’s six hits in the game. Graham Kill, Garret Mosier and Chayse Overholt combined to hold the Bulldogs to six hits, with Kill earning the win.

Lincolnview (14-3) will travel to Hicksville today.

Minster 21 Crestview 9

CONVOY – Crestview led Minster 4-0 after two innings but the Wildcats were able rally for a 21-9 win over the Knights on Monday. Minster scored four runs in the fifth, 10 in the sixth and five more in the seventh.

Braxtyn Couts led the Knights with two hits and four RBIs, while Luke Sawmiller had two hits.

Crestview (4-10) will play at Paulding today.

Softball

Van Wert 17 Ottawa-Glandorf 0 (five innings)

OTTAWA — Haley Dunlap went 5-of-5 with five RBIs to lead Van Wert past Ottawa-Glandorf 17-0 in five innings on Monday.

A Leal had two hits and drove in four runs, while Layla Sudduth and Isabella Wise each had two RBIs. Meah Johnson had three of Van Wert’s 20 hits in the game.

The offensive fireworks weren’t all – Emma West pitched a one hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Van Wert (10-7) will play at St. Marys Memorial in the Division IV sectional finals on Wednesday.

Crestview 6 Wayne Trace 3

CONVOY — Crestview scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, which completed a rally and turned into a 6-3 win over Wayne Trace on Monday.

After Kylie Williams and Kaci Gregory opened the sixth with back-to-back singles, Dakota Thornell tripled to right field, scoring Williams an Gregory and tying the game 3-3. Thornell later scored on a single by Violet Dirr, then a single by Ayla Kreischer plated Dirr and gave Crestview a 5-3 lead. Kaylee Owens then scored on a grounder by Emma Ward.

Williams, Thornell and Kreischer each had two hits. Alli Thatcher pitched the first four innings and gave up eight hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. Emily Heth pitched the remaining three innings and earned the win with just two hits, four strikeouts and a walk.

Crestview (7-14) will play Coldwater in the Division VI sectional finals today.