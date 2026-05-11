Council unanimously approves data center legislation

It was a tight squeeze in Council Chambers on Monday night, as somewhere between 40-50 people gathered for the meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Three ordinances tied to a proposed $10 billion data center at the Mega Site were approved by Van Wert City Council Monday night.

One of the ordinances listed on the agenda approved the annexation of approximately 962 acres of land purchased by Thor Equities from the Marsh Foundation. Another allows a data center to be located in an I-2 General Industrial zoned area, while the remaining ordinance approved a conditional zoning petition.

All three passed unanimously, 6-0, with an emergency provision attached to each one, which waived three readings. Second Ward Councilman Greg Roberts did not vote because he is employed by the Marsh Foundation. He was excused from the meeting before the vote.

Before voting on the legislation, council members heard approximately an hour’s worth of public comments from city and county residents. The majority of those who spoke shared repeated concerns about water, electricity and noise or were generally opposed to the data center. Others wanted a moratorium or three full readings. A handful of people voiced support for a data center and the legislation.

Two council members spoke before the vote to suspend council rules and waive three readings.

“I admit that the process has not been perfect but I’m much more comfortable with our public engagement effort following the public hearing held last week,” Councilman At-Large Hall Block said to those in attendance. “I think that’s a great example of being able to hear from our constituents. We don’t all have to agree but I think respectfully consider and listen to each other.”

Block also stated he’s deeply concerned about threatening remarks previously made against those promoting the project.

“Violence only inhibits and hinders the public process that actually gets stuff down,” he said.

Fourth Ward Councilman Eric Hurless, who chairs council’s Judicary and Annexation Committee and served as president pro-tem at the meeting also shared thoughts before the vote.

“Since the procedural redo began on March 9, we have held four regularly scheduled council meetings open and advertised to the public where everyone has been given an opportunity to discuss these topics, two formal planning commission hearings on March 23 and April 27 that were open and advertised to the public to allow for public comment,” he stated. “Lastly, a public hearing in front of city council was held on May 4 and we have given the public opportunity to comment on these ordinances. I believe the public’s right to be heard has been more than satisfied.”

“Our rules have been designed to prevent rushed legislation and this matter has been anything but, and I believe we have met the obligation for public involvement,” he added. “At some point, the absence of a decision becomes a deterrent – businesses evaluating a site require certainty and ongoing delays send a signal of uncertainty that can permanently eliminate this and future opportunities. This council has the information it needs, the public has been heard and further delays provide no added public value while carrying a very real economic consequence.”

With the approval of the legislation, it’s expected the name of the end user – the operator of the data center – will be revealed in the near future.