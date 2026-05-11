Gasoline prices decrease, could rise again

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.69 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. However, it may not last.

Prices in Ohio are 82.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.73 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.623 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.59 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $6.09 per gallon, a difference of $2.50 per gallon.

Gas prices have decreased since last week but that trend may not continue, according to GasBuddy. Van Wert independent file photo

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.48 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.40 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Locally, gas prices ranged between $4.39 and $4.79 early Monday afternoon.

“Average gasoline prices declined in just six states over the last week, led by the Great Lakes region, where motorists in states like Michigan and Ohio saw prices fall sharply, while Indiana experienced even steeper relief after the state temporarily waived both its excise and use taxes on gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Those declines helped pull the national average lower by roughly eight cents over the last several days after oil prices eased mid-week on optimism that the U.S. and Iran could reach a deal. However, that optimism has since largely unraveled, with talks appearing to stall and President Trump signaling the latest proposal is unacceptable, helping push oil prices higher again in Sunday electronic trade. As a result, many states could see another round of price cycling in the days ahead, potentially sending the national average toward the $4.65-per-gallon mark if oil continues climbing.

“In addition, diesel prices across much of the Great Lakes region are nearing new record highs as ongoing refinery issues continue to disproportionately impact diesel production,” he added. “Should geopolitical tensions escalate further, fuel prices could rise even more sharply in the weeks ahead.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

May 11, 2025: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

May 11, 2024: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

May 11, 2023: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 11, 2022: $4.30/g (U.S. Average: $4.41/g)

May 11, 2021: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)