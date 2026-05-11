Random Thoughts: champs again, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Spring sports

It hardly seems possible, but the 2026 high school spring sports season is starting to wind down. It’s easily the most compact sports season when compared to fall and winter sports, but I suppose that has to be that way. Starting it earlier means even more battles against the weather and running at least the regular season longer after graduation would pose another set of problems.

Conference champs again

Lincolnview has already clinched at least a share of the NWC baseball championship and can win it outright with a victory over Columbus Grove on Wednesday.

It’s the sixth straight championship for the Lancers, whose record in NWC games during that span is 51-2. If you go back even further, from the 2018 season to the present, Lincolnview’s NWC record is 66-3.

Lincolnview’s softball program is enjoying a nice run as well. The Lancers haven’t lost a conference game since the 2023 season and have won three straight NWC championships. In addition, Lincolnview has won at least a share of five of the last six NWC softball championships. Going back to the 2021 season, the Lancers are 45-3 in NWC play.

Best of luck to both teams in their respective tournaments.

Shot clock

The Indiana High School Athletic Association has rejected a shot clock proposal, which in some ways surprises me.

Now there’s word that it may not be a sure thing in Ohio. OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute has been quoted as saying the organization is “not ready” to approve a shot clock. That’s very surprising to me. Honestly, I thought once the proposal was submitted by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association it would be more or less a formality that it was approved.

If you read this column with any regularity, you know I’m not a fan of a shot clock at the high school level. Why not? None of the arguments for it make sense to me.

It’ll make the game better? How exactly? If anything, it could widen the gap between truly good teams and average and struggling teams.

It’ll eliminate stall ball? Unless you’re of a certain age, I doubt you’ve seen true stall ball. In 36 years of covering high school basketball, I’ve seen actual stall ball in a game twice, back in the early to mid-90s. I’m not talking about trying to milk the final two minutes off the clock while holding a one point lead. That’s strategy.

It’ll prepare kids for the next level? Literally three percent of all high school basketball players go on to play at any level collegiately – NCAA I, III or III or NAIA. That’s not a valid argument.

Having said all of that, I do realize it’s coming at some point and I do realize that the majority of possessions don’t last more than 35 seconds, which is what was proposed.

While I’m no longer dead set against it, I just don’t think it’s necessary. Apparently the decision makers at the OHSAA may think the same.

NCAA expansion

So the NCAA has made it official – the NCAA basketball tournament will expand to 76 teams. When does it end?

Let’s look back.

1939 (first year): eight teams

1951: 16 teams

1953: 22 teams

1975: 32 teams

1979: 40 teams

1980: 48 teams

1985: 64 teams

2001: 65 teams

2010: 68 teams

I don’t mind the play-in format, although I think it should be all No. 16 seeds.

Here’s an idea – at this point, open it to all teams. This isn’t the first time I’ve suggested this but hear me out. Do away with all conference tournaments. The thought of a team going 9-18 during the regular season then getting hot in the conference tournament, earning a bid and getting squashed in the opening round, while a team that went 18-11 in a tough conference gets left out, has never sat well with me. Anyway, do away with all conference tournaments. Let any team opt out if they so choose. This really wouldn’t take any longer than it does now with some conference tournaments starting in early March. Make the opening two rounds (at least) regionally-based (no Syracuse going to Washington, Ohio State to Arizona etc), and have the higher seeds host. Sure, there would be some logistical issues to work out but it shouldn’t be too much of a challenge.

Who knows, perhaps a real Cinderella story could emerge from a field like that.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.