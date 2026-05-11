Real estate transfers 5/4-5/8/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between May 4-8, 2026.

Sunrise Group Ohio Inc. to Caleb S. Lovejoy, Kylie M. Lovejoy – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 45.

Brandon A. Dellinger, Breanna Dellinger to Joshua Kittle, Karley Kittle – Willshire inlots, lot 140; lot 141.

Gerdeman Irrevocable Heritage Trust, Gerdeman Irrevocable Heritage Trust TR, Lynn McCray TR to Larry Gerdeman, Lynn McCray – a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township.

Ronald L. Boenker, Marietta F. Boenker to Makayla Jackman – Willshire inlots, lot 34.

Custer Farms LLC to Charles D. Custer Living Trust, Charles D. Custer Living Trust TR, Dean A. Horrigan TR – a portion of Section 25 in Harrison Township.

Custer Farms LLC to Charles D. Custer Living Trust, Charles D. Custer Living Trust TR, Dean A. Horrigan TR – a portion of Section 8 in Harrison Township.

Custer Farms LLC to Charles D. Custer Living Trust, Charles D. Custer Living Trust TR, Dean A. Horrigan TR – a portion of Section 8 in Harrison Township.

Custer Farms LLC to Charles D. Custer Living Trust, Charles D. Custer Living Trust TR, Dean A. Horrigan TR – a portion of Section 8 in Harrison Township.

Bridgecreek Stables LTD, Custer Farms LLC to Charles D. Custer Living Trust, Charles D. Custer Living Trust TR, Dean A. Horrigan TR – a portion of Section 8 in Harrison Township.

Devin D. Sheets, Shay N. Sheets to Dillan C. Woods, Samantha L. Woods – a portion of Section 35 in Union Township.

Estate of Carolyn Brickner to Michael J. Brickner – a portion of Section 30 in Washington Township.

David E. Kimmet, Deborah E. Kimmet to David Kimmet Irrevocable Trust, David Kimmet Irrevocable Trust TR, Deborah Kimmet Irrevocable Trust, Deborah Kimmet Irrevocable Trust TR, Amber Kruse TR, Aaron J. Kimmet TR – a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township.

Karen L. Mosher to Christa Parr – a portion of Section 10 in Liberty Township.

Rick W. McCoy, Sherri L. Springer, David Springer, Tonya Sheets, Brian Sheets, Travis Custer, Heather Custer, Tammy Gregory, Mark Gregory, Charles Jeffery McCoy, Vickie Gale McCoy, Tonya S. Sheets, Tammy L. Gregory, Charles Jefferey McCoy, Tamara L. McCoy to Charles Jeffery McCoy, Vickie Gale McCoy – a portion of Section 34 in Tully Township.

Charles Jeffery McCoy, Vickie Gale McCoy, Charles J. McCoy to William Lee McCoy, Amber Dawn Walcker, Ann Marie Richey – a portion of Section 34 in Tully Township.

Estate of David C. Smith, estate of Jeanne E. Smith to Laura Ann Notestine, Laura Ann Smith, Steven A. Smith – a portion of Section 27 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 32 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 7 in Washington Township.

Paul G. Perl, Roberta Peral to Heidi Grieshop – Van Wert inlots, lot 1506.

Estate of Richard W. Pugh to Kathleen Ann Pugh – a portion of Section 32 in Hoaglin Township.

Ronald D. Dietrich, Kim E. Dietrich to Ronald D. Dietrich, Kim E. Dietrich – a portion of Section 27 in Willshire Township.

Vernon L. Fischer, Judith A. Fischer to Vernon L. Fischer, Judith A. Fischer – a portion of Section 13 in Washington Township.

Estate of Carol J. Koenig, estate of Carol J. Heffner, estate of Carol Koenig to Matthew B. Koenig – Van Wert inlots, lot 3659.

Judith A. Luce, Judy A. Luce to Gage M. Thomas – Van Wert inlots, lot 3612.

Estate of Beverly A. Thomas, estate of Beverly A. Thomas ADM, Julia Rhoades ADM, Steven Thomas ADM to Mason A. Place – Van Wert inlots, lot 4005.

Timothy J. Link to Timothy J. Link Irrevocable Trust, Timothy J. Link Irrevocable Trust TR, Diana M. Moore TR – Delphos inlots, lot 128.

RW1 Real Estate LLC to Integrity Real Estate LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 1320; lot 1323.

Mark E. Egan, Mark Edwin, Beth E. Egan to Mark E. Egan Joint Revocable Trust, Mark E. Egan Joint Revocable Trust TR, Beth E. Egan Joint Revocable Trust, Beth E. Egan Joint Revocable Trust TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 3975.

Austin M. Hoyt, Alexis J. Hoyt to Joshua Braun, Desirae N. Braun – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 8.

John L. Wortman, Phyllis J. Wortman, Phyllis June Wortman to Wortman Irrevocable Trust, Wortman Irrevocable Trust TR, Aaron D. Wortman TR, Angela L. Basinger TR – a portion of Section 4 in Liberty Township.

Tamara Bissell, Tamara Motycka, Michael Motycka to Micah C. LaTurner – Convoy inlots, lot 379.

Keith Myers, Pamela J. Myers to Corrine Nicole Schwartz, Zachary D. Schwartz – Van Wert inlots, lot 939.

Advanced Radiation Medicine Services LTD to John E. White Family Trust; John E. White Family Trust TR; Janet L. White Family Trust; Janet L. White Family Trust TR – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 445.

Darlene F. Jones, Jones-Baker LLC to Nicholas Smith – a portion of Section 21 in York Township.

Josiah J. Dealey, Magauta Lebakeng-Dealey to Joshua H. Dealey – a portion of Section 15 in Tully Township.

Matthew Miller to Brook R. Calvelage – Van Wert inlots, lot 1326.

Linda K. Reindel, Gary Reindel, Pamela S. Morrow, Doug Morrow, Thomas W. DeVilbiss, Dorthy DeVilbiss, Jeffery L. DeVilbiss, Tammy DeVilbiss to Williams Burns, Abigail Burns – Venedocia inlots, lot 80.