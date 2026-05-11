Unique shopping experience to be offered

Submitted information

The Urban Boho Market is set to return to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds this weekend, bringing a vibrant and unique shopping experience to the community with a completely sold out vendor space lineup.

Shoppers can explore a wide variety of handcrafted items, boutique finds, home décor, apparel, gifts, and more from talented local and regional vendors throughout the event. Event hours are:

4-9 p.m. Friday, May 15

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16

Admission is just $2 at the door. Guests can also enjoy delicious food and drinks from on-site vendors including DeafDog Coffee and Bare Bones BBQ while they shop and explore the market atmosphere.