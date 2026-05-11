The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, May. 11, 2026

Unique shopping experience to be offered

Submitted information

The Urban Boho Market is set to return to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds this weekend, bringing a vibrant and unique shopping experience to the community with a completely sold out vendor space lineup.

Shoppers can explore a wide variety of handcrafted items, boutique finds, home décor, apparel, gifts, and more from talented local and regional vendors throughout the event. Event hours are:

  • 4-9 p.m. Friday, May 15
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16

Admission is just $2 at the door. Guests can also enjoy delicious food and drinks from on-site vendors including DeafDog Coffee and Bare Bones BBQ while they shop and explore the market atmosphere.

POSTED: 05/11/26 at 9:37 pm. FILED UNDER: News