Volunteers make the magic happen

By Quincy Thompson

Before the lights dim, before the music begins, and before audiences take their seats for another unforgettable night at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, a dedicated team of volunteers is already hard at work.

Programs are being prepared. Doors are being opened. Ushers are taking their places. Ticket scanners are greeting guests with a smile. Throughout the building, volunteers are helping create the welcoming and professional experience that patrons have come to expect at a Van Wert LIVE show.

While audiences see the performance on stage, what many do not see is the incredible volunteer team working behind the scenes to make every show night possible.

From the moment guests walk through the doors, volunteers play an important role in nearly every aspect of the evening. Ushers help patrons find their seats, answer questions, and assist guests throughout the performance. Ticket scanners help ensure lines move quickly and efficiently as hundreds of people arrive for a show. Hospitality and lobby volunteers help create a warm and welcoming environment for every guest. Every position matters.

Without our volunteers, show nights simply could not happen.

Volunteers are an intregal part of what happens at the NPAC. Photos submitted

In many larger cities and entertainment venues, these positions are filled entirely by paid staff. Here in Van Wert, they are filled by neighbors, retirees, community leaders, families, and arts supporters who generously give their time because they believe in bringing live entertainment to our community.

Their impact reaches far beyond the walls of the theater.

Guests travel from across the region to attend performances at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, and often the first impression they receive is from a volunteer greeting them at the door or helping them to their seat. Those small interactions help create the welcoming atmosphere that has become part of the Van Wert LIVE experience.

Volunteers are one of the many reasons nationally touring artists, audiences, and guests continue to praise the experience found here in Van Wert.

“Volunteers are truly the heartbeat of Van Wert LIVE and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center,” Executive Director Jarin Hart said. “Their passion, generosity, and willingness to serve create unforgettable experiences for our guests and make the arts accessible to our entire community. We simply could not do what we do without their incredible dedication.”

Throughout the year, our volunteers donate countless hours helping support concerts, Broadway productions, comedy shows, family entertainment, and community events. Whether helping at one show each season or volunteering at nearly every event, their dedication helps make the arts thrive in our community.

As Van Wert LIVE prepares to welcome The Band Perry to the Niswonger stage on June 27, volunteers will once again be behind the scenes helping ensure another memorable evening for guests from throughout the region.

For every standing ovation inside the theater, there is a volunteer team helping make it possible.

Van Wert LIVE extends a heartfelt thank you to all of our volunteers for the time, energy, and passion they bring to every event. Their commitment continues to help prove that entertainment is truly alive in Van Wert.