VWHS holds 2026 Senior Convocation

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Van Wert High School recently held its Senior Awards Convocation for the Class of 2026 in the Saltzgaber Music Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Seniors were honored and recognized for their academic and co-curricular achievements earned over the past four years, and more than $2.1 million in scholarship opportunities were acknowledged during the awards program.

Van Wert High School announced the following students and award recipients:

Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation Scholarship: Trevor Dotson and Maria Parrish

Trevor Dotson and Maria Parrish L.G. Purmort Black Inc. Scholastic Achievement Award : Trevor Dotson

: Trevor Dotson Military Enlistment Recognition: Evan Beining and Felicia Martz

Evan Beining and Felicia Martz Wally Grimm Education Scholarship Award : Bella Behm and Jillian Sempkowski

: Bella Behm and Jillian Sempkowski Cooper Farms Scholarship: Jasmine Brown, Allison Geib, and Nova McName

Jasmine Brown, Allison Geib, and Nova McName Career Connections of Van Wert County Scholarship: Johan Gemmer and Katie Kramer

Johan Gemmer and Katie Kramer Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center Scholarship: Brenna Kimmet

Brenna Kimmet Melissa and Gary Clay Scholarship: Maria Parrish

Maria Parrish Makerspace Maker of the Year Award: Trey Dotson

Trey Dotson WTLW Scholarship: Katie Kramer

Katie Kramer PFC Christian Gurtner Memorial Scholarship: Johan Gemmer

Johan Gemmer Margaret Shaffer Maney Memorial Music Scholarship: Delani Knoch

Delani Knoch John Fox Maney Memorial Business Scholarship: Trey Dotson

Trey Dotson The CHURCH Scholarship: Maria Parrish

Maria Parrish Rotary Scholarship: Brenna Kimmet and Katie Kramer

Brenna Kimmet and Katie Kramer Grand Lodge of Ohio Free Mason Scholarship: Johan Gemmer

Johan Gemmer Van Wert Band Parents Scholarship: Delani Knoch, Grace Spieles, and Emma West

Delani Knoch, Grace Spieles, and Emma West Schrader Realty Scholarship: Bella Wise

Jena Wierwille, Vice President of Human Resources at Central Insurance, presented Trevor Dotson and Maria Parrish with the Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation Scholarship. Wierwille also presented Trevor Dotson with the L.G. Purmort Black Inc. Scholastic Achievement Award. Photos submitted

YWCA Scholarship for Young Women: Maria Parrish and Katie Kramer

Maria Parrish and Katie Kramer Gaylord Leslie Golf Scholarship: Carter Wright

Carter Wright This Is Me Scholarship: Grace Spieles

Grace Spieles Van Wert Cougar Athletic Booster Club Award: Johan Gemmer and Katie Kramer

Johan Gemmer and Katie Kramer Outstanding Achievement in Art Award: Natalie Rayman and Allison Saam

Natalie Rayman and Allison Saam 4-H Endowment Scholarship: Maria Parrish

Maria Parrish John and Leander Wentz Scholarship: Grace Spieles

Grace Spieles Chuck Thompson Scholar-Athlete Award: Trevor Dotson and Katie Kramer

Trevor Dotson and Katie Kramer Braun Industries Project Lead the Way Engineering Scholarship: Johan Gemmer

Johan Gemmer FCCLA Award: Cole Story

Cole Story Brandon Burlsworth Character Award: Briggs Wallace

Briggs Wallace Van Wert Service Pack Scholarship: Maria Parrish and Katie Kramer

Maria Parrish and Katie Kramer Finalists for the R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award were Evan Beining, Trevor Dotson, Trey Dotson, and Grace Spieles. The award winner was Gabriel Malachi Spradlin.

were Evan Beining, Trevor Dotson, Trey Dotson, and Grace Spieles. The award winner was Gabriel Malachi Spradlin. The Van Wert Federation of Teachers Anita Zuber Future Teacher Scholarship is given to students entering the field of education. This year’s recipients were Bella Behm, Allison Geib and Jillian Sempkowski.

is given to students entering the field of education. This year’s recipients were Bella Behm, Allison Geib and Jillian Sempkowski. American Red Cross Award: Kylee Ball, Nick Edwards and Bella Wise

Kylee Ball, Nick Edwards and Bella Wise The Shirley Johns Hart Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Shirley Anne Johns Hart by her family. Mrs. Hart was a graduate of Van Wert High School, Class of 1953. The scholarship is based on academic achievement and financial need and is chosen by the Faculty Committee on Awards. Allison Krugh and Alexis Ruposky were selected to receive this award.

was established in memory of Shirley Anne Johns Hart by her family. Mrs. Hart was a graduate of Van Wert High School, Class of 1953. The scholarship is based on academic achievement and financial need and is chosen by the Faculty Committee on Awards. Allison Krugh and Alexis Ruposky were selected to receive this award. The Adolph & Letitia Weck Memorial Scholarship is awarded to two students who rank scholastically in the top third of their class. Students complete an application and are selected by the Van Wert High School Faculty Committee on Awards. This year’s recipients were Maria Parrish and Grace Spieles.

Captain George L. Purmort Prize: Trevor Dotson, Johan Gemmer, Trevor Halker, Brenna Kimmet, and Katie Kramer

Trevor Dotson, Johan Gemmer, Trevor Halker, Brenna Kimmet, and Katie Kramer The Tom Hittle “Hero” Award is given in memory of Mr. Hittle to a student who has displayed an “I Can” attitude in situations they have faced. Emma Haynes received this year’s award.

is given in memory of Mr. Hittle to a student who has displayed an “I Can” attitude in situations they have faced. Emma Haynes received this year’s award. Tyler Priest Memorial Scholarship: Briggs Wallace

Briggs Wallace Excellence in Theatre Award: Lila Jensen, Meah Johnson, Delani Knoch, and Grace Spieles

Lila Jensen, Meah Johnson, Delani Knoch, and Grace Spieles Several athletic achievement awards were also presented. Johan Gemmer and Brenna Kimmet received the OHSAA VWHS Scholar-Athlete Award , while Trevor Halker and Harmony Schuerman received the OHSAA Archie Griffin Award.

, while Trevor Halker and Harmony Schuerman received the The WBL All-Academic Team Award was presented to Karly Bohyer, Trevor Dotson, Johan Gemmer, Trevor Halker, Conner Harris, Brenna Kimmet, Katie Kramer, Chelsea Sanderson, Lindsey Say, Brock Stoller, Harmony Schuerman, Emma West, Isabella Wise, and Carter Wright.

was presented to Karly Bohyer, Trevor Dotson, Johan Gemmer, Trevor Halker, Conner Harris, Brenna Kimmet, Katie Kramer, Chelsea Sanderson, Lindsey Say, Brock Stoller, Harmony Schuerman, Emma West, Isabella Wise, and Carter Wright. Principal “Cougar Pride” Awards were presented to Jillian Sempkowski and Aidan Walls. Students are chosen based on their involvement in school and extracurricular activities, character, respect and school pride.

were presented to Jillian Sempkowski and Aidan Walls. Students are chosen based on their involvement in school and extracurricular activities, character, respect and school pride. The Governor’s Merit Scholarship recipients were Trevor Dotson, Trey Dotson, Johan Gemmer, Trevor Halker, Brenna Kimmet, Katie Kramer, Maria Parrish, and Carter Wright.

recipients were Trevor Dotson, Trey Dotson, Johan Gemmer, Trevor Halker, Brenna Kimmet, Katie Kramer, Maria Parrish, and Carter Wright. Teacher of the Year was awarded to Bob Spath.

Departmental Award winners were also recognized during the program:

Science: Trevor Halker

Trevor Halker Social Studies: Maria Parrish

Maria Parrish Family and Consumer Sciences: Jillian Sempkowski

Jillian Sempkowski Language Arts: Katie Kramer

Katie Kramer Vocal Music: Meah Johnson

Meah Johnson Physical Education: Griffin McCracken

Griffin McCracken Instrumental Music: Lila Jensen

Lila Jensen Project Lead the Way: Johan Gemmer

Johan Gemmer Media Arts: Katie Kramer

Katie Kramer Business and Computer: Trey Dotson

Trey Dotson Mathematics: Trevor Dotson

Trevor Dotson Visual Arts: Adelynn Nieto

Van Wert High School congratulates all members of the Class of 2026 who were recognized for their hard work, leadership, service, and accomplishments.