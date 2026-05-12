Donations given to area organizations

Submitted information

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated $15,780 to 25 west-central Ohio charities and community projects, including four in Van Wert County, through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Thanks to the 90 percent of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has donated more than $1.4 million to over 1,300 local charitable causes since 1998.

The latest CCF grant recipients include:

Van Wert County 4-H Council received $650 to purchase a commercial grade ice shaver. Pictured above are Sarah Jackson, 4-H Youth Development Educator and Rachel Hoverman, 4-H Youth Development/Master Gardener Volunteer and Program Coordinator. Photo submitted

St. Marys Club Soccer, Auglaize County; $800 to purchase jerseys, soccer balls, and training equipment

New Knoxville Firefighters Association, Auglaize County; $1,000 to purchase headsets for portable radios

New Knoxville Friends of the Library, Auglaize County; $665 to purchase a LED sign

JTD Hospital Foundation, Auglaize County; $500 to support the Parkinson’s Support Group

St. Marys Art Center, Auglaize County; $1,000 for building improvements at the Art Center

Otterbein Senior Life St. Marys, Auglaize County; $500 for the Oakwood Center building renovation

Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development; $500 for neurological training equipment

Auglaize County Crisis Center, $1,200 for building repairs at the crisis center

Auglaize County Public District Library, $1,000 for the library experience pass program

Wapakoneta Police Department, Auglaize County; $500 for the National Night Out event

Wapakoneta High School Post Prom, Auglaize County; $200 to provide a safe after-prom for high school students

VentureLINX, Mercer County; $500 for the adult day program

Shanes Crossing Historical Society, Mercer County; $665 for a new building

Coldwater After Prom Committee, Mercer County; $100 to provide a safe after-prom for high school students

Van Wert County 4-H Council, $650 to purchase a commercial grade ice shaver

Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, $500 for the Art Education Program

YMCA of Van Wert County, Van Wert County; $500 for a playground area at Camp Clay

Wassenberg Art Center, Van Wert County; $600 to purchase dies for their clay extruder

Lima Area Tennis Association, Allen County; $250 to support the summer tennis camp

Delphos Journey Baseball Association, Allen County; $400 for uniforms, equipment, and tournament fees

Invincible Fire Company, Allen County; $1,000 to purchase equipment for rope for the rescue team

Spencerville Pool Funding Committee, Allen County; $750 for pool renovations

Branches, LLC, Allen County; $1,000 to assist low-income, low-resource individuals in navigating through the social security system

Crossroads Crisis Center, Allen County; $500 to support victims of domestic violence

Swiss Community Historical Society, Allen County; $500 to support an exhibit at the Swiss Heritage Center

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the Fund. A Board of Trustees, composed of nine cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain a Community Connection Fund application by contacting Midwest Electric at 419.394.4110 or visiting midwestrec.com/community-connection-fund.