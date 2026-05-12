Donna J. Scott

Donna J. Scott, 79, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2026 at her home in Paulding.

Donna was born on April 13, 1947 in Convoy to Ervin and Elizabeth (Burk) Fabian, who both preceded her in death. On September 3, 1966, she married James Scott, who preceded her in death in 2011.

Donna Scott

Donna worked in food service for Paulding Exempted Village Schools for 13 years before her retirement in 2009. She was a member of the Know Your Neighbor Club and Paulding Church of the Nazarene. Donna loved gardening, crocheting, and traveling.

Donna will be lovingly missed by her children: James “Jim” (Theresa) Scott of Huntertown, Indiana; Kimberly (Josh) Grimes of Oakwood, and Kristina (Jamie) Varner of Paulding; a brother, Edward (Faith) Fabian of Convoy; a sister-in-law, Robin Fabian of Van Wert; eight grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.

Donna was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ervin “Butch” Fabian, Raymond Fabian and Paul Fabian and a grandson, Kyle Varner.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Paulding Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Doug Shilts officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding Township. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s memory to Paulding Church of the Nazarene.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.