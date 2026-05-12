Goodlin newest Rotary Club member

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club has announced the induction of Kendra Goodlin as its newest member, continuing the club’s long-standing commitment to service above self and strengthening the impact of community leadership across Van Wert County.

A Van Wert native, Goodlin was formally introduced and inducted during a recent Rotary meeting at Willow Bend Country Club. She is sponsored by Gregg Bashore, partner at BRSW, a local accounting firm and active supporter of Rotary’s mission.

Goodlin serves the community as a financial advisor with Edward Jones, lon Van Wert Decatur Road. She has worked alongside Trevor Webster and continues to build on a strong foundation of client-focused financial planning. A graduate of Lincolnview High School and Ashland University, Goodlin holds the professional designations of Accredited Asset Management Specialist and Accredited Wealth Management Advisor.

Pictured above are Gregg Bashore, Kendra Goodlin and Van Wert Rotary Club President Andy Czajkowski. Photo submitted

Kendra resides in Van Wert with her husband, Doug, and their two daughters. Outside of her professional role, she is actively involved in the community, often volunteering and supporting local activities. She enjoys spending time outdoors and working on home improvement projects with her family.

“Kendra embodies the values of Rotary through her commitment to service, professional integrity, and community involvement,” Andy Czajkowski, Van Wert Rotary Club President Andy Czajkowski said. “We are excited to welcome her to our club and look forward to the contributions she will make in advancing our mission.”

The Van Wert Rotary Club brings together local leaders who are dedicated to making a difference through service projects, scholarships, and community initiatives. New members like Goodlin ensure the continued strength and relevance of Rotary’s impact in the community.

For more information about the Van Wert Rotary Club or to learn how to get involved, contact Czajkowski.