Hammons places first in essay contest

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced that the Van Wert Lodge had a student place first in the state competition of the 2025-2026 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Americanism essay contest.

Azalea Hammons

This fraternal year, the theme for the contest was, “What Does Service to Your Country Mean To You?”. The students competed in divisions, by age group.

Placing first was Azalea Hammons, who attends Crestview Middle School.

Azalea placed first in the sixth grade division at the local competition. Her essay was then forwarded to the Northwest District where she competed against the winners from the other 13 lodges within the district. She placed first at district level and her essay was forwarded to the state completion where she again placed first. She will now compete at the national level.

Van Wert Lodge wishes Azalea Hammons the best of luck at the national level.