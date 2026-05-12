Prep roundup: softball, baseball

VW independent sports

Sectional softball

Lincolnview 10 St. Henry 6

Second seeded Lincolnview built up a 9-1 lead then held on to defeat No. 8 seed St. Henry in the Division VI sectional championship game on Tuesday.

Five of Lincolnview’s runs came in the second inning, including a solo home run by Kassidy Hammons. Later in the inning with two outs, the Lancers scored on back-to-back errots by the Redskins, then Ila Hughes smacked a two-run homer that gave Lincolnview a 5-1 lead. In the third, Emme Stevens belted a two-RBI single to left, then Avery Hoaglin two-RBI double in the fourth gave the Lancers a 9-1 lead. St. Henry scored four runs in the fifth, including a three-run home run. The Redskins scored again in the top of the sixth but Lincolnview’s Bella Hire scored on a sacrifice fly by Makayla Marsee for the final margin.

Ila Hughes (left) and Kassidy Hammons (right) each hit home runs for Lincolnview. Photo submitted

Hammons finished with three hits and an RBI, while Hughes had two hits and two RBIs. Lainey Spear pitched the first five innings with four strikeouts, four walks and 10 hits. Hughes then pitched two innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts.

Lincolnview (17-4) will play a regular season game at Antwerp today, then will host Paulding on Saturday. The next tournament game is the Division VI district semifinal against Coldwater at 3:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Wapakoneta.

Coldwater 10 Crestview 6

COLDWATER – No. 5 seed Coldwater scored nine runs in the third inning and the Cavaliers went on to defeat sixth seeded Crestview 10-6 in the Division VI championship game on Tuesday.

Eight of Coldwater’s 13 hits came in the third. Crestview scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, one on an RBI single by Violet Dirr. Dakota Thornell hit a two-RBI single in the fifth, then Thornell hammered a two-run homer to center field in the seventh. She finished with three hits and four RBIs, while Dirr had two hits and an RBI.

Crestview (7-15) will play a regular season game at Paulding on Thursday.

Baseball (regular season)

Crestview 9 Paulding 5

PAULDING — Five runs in the top of the fifth helped power Crestview to a 9-5 win over Paulding on Tuesday.

The game was tied 2-2 in the top of the fifth when Luke Sawmiller scored on a grounder by Denver McDougall. Huxley Grose then scored on a fly ball out by Zaine Cereghin, then a single by Evin Brincefield plated Owen Heckler. Brincefield was able to score on an RBI single by the next batter, Braxtyn Couts, which made it 7-2. Couts later scored on a passed ball. Paulding scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Knights added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh when Brincefield scored on an error and a Luke Sawmiller RBI single. Sawmiller earned the win with six strikeouts.

Crestview (5-10) will host Shawnee on Thursday.

Lincolnview 11 Hicksville 3

HICKSVILLE — Lincolnview improved to 15-3 on the season with an 11-3 win at Hicksville on Tuesday.

Holden Price had three of Lincolnview’s 10 hits and Seth Brant drove in three runs. The Lancers led 2-0 after the first innning and 4-1 after two. The lead increased to 6-1 after four, and 10-2 after five. Max Hammons and Garret Mosier combined to hold the Aces to four hits with six strikeouts.

Lincolnview will host Columbus Grove today. A win by the Lancers would give then an outright NWC championship.