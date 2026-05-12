Top ODOT District 1 “Roadeo” finishers announced

Top operators in ODOT District 1’s annual truck and loader roadeo from left to right: Kevin LaBrun, Mercer County garage; Bryce Hoffman, Putnam County garage; Jan Ardner, facilities; Kolby Taylor, Wyandot County garage; Kyleigh Krupp, Hancock County garage, and Chris Lobsiger, Van Wert County garage (not shown, Michael Kroeger, Van Wert County garage). Ardner placed first in the truck competition while Hoffman placed first in the loader event. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 hosted its annual truck and loader “roadeo” in Lima on Tuesday, putting their operator’s skill, precision, and knowledge to the test. 54 employees from across the nine-county district — Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot — took part in a variety of skill-based challenges that tested their expertise in heavy equipment operation and commercial driving.

“This friendly competition is a great opportunity for our teams to connect while demonstrating their abilities in heavy equipment operation, precision driving, pre-trip inspections, and CDL regulations,” said ODOT District 1 Highway Maintenance Administrator Rodney Nuveman. “We’re proud to highlight their achievements and commitment to teamwork and continuous improvement.”

Held annually since 1988, the roadeo is a statewide ODOT tradition. In August, the top performers from each of the 12 ODOT districts will go on to represent their district at the ODOT Director’s Cup in Columbus.

Roadeo results

Truck competition

First place: Jan Ardner, facilities, with a score of 1,695 out of a possible 2,400.

Second place: Chris Lobsiger, Van Wert County garage.

Third place: A tie between Kyleigh Krupp, Hancock County garage, and Michael Kroeger, Van Wert County garage.

Loader competition

First place: Bryce Hoffman, Putnam County garage, with a score of 1,900 out of a possible 2,300.

Second place: Kolby Taylor, Wyandot County garage.

Third place: Kevin LaBrun, Mercer County garage.

The top two winners in each category will represent District 1 at the Director’s Cup Truck and Loader Roadeo. Ardner and Lobsiger will compete in the truck competition, while Hoffman and Taylor will participate in the loader competition. Krupp, Kroeger, and LaBrun earned spots as alternates.

The Mercer County maintenance garage was named team champion, taking home the traveling trophy (top two truck scores and top two loader scores) with a total score of 6,740.

Mentoring future operators

Last week, the local high school construction equipment technology students from Apollo Career Center, Lima, and Vantage Career Center, Van Wert, had the opportunity to operate ODOT equipment and navigate the roadeo course, gaining hands-on experience and insight into the skills required for a career in heavy equipment operation.

Paint-the-Plow contest

In conjunction with the roadeo, 23 plows painted by local schools were on display. ODOT employees voted for their favorite entries, and the public can also participate in voting for a people’s choice award on ODOT District 1’s social media account. On Wednesday, May 13, a photo of each painted plow will be posted on Facebook: Facebook.com/ODOTDistrict1

Each reaction, comment, and share on the photo will count as a vote. Voting runs through 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Winners will be announced by the end of May.