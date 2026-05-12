YWCA announces summer programs

Submitted information

Summer is almost here, and the YWCA of Van Wert County is preparing for another season of serving youth throughout the community through its annual Summer Food Program and RunJumpThrow event.

The Summer Food Program will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 8 through July 24 at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. There will be no program on June 19 or July 3. In addition to providing nutritious meals, the Summer Food Program offers a free recreational program for youth in Van Wert County. Children entering preschool (age 5 by the start of the program) through sixth grade are invited to participate. Families can register online here.

In addition, the YWCA will also host RunJumpThrow, a free youth event open to students entering grades 3–6. The event will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Van Wert High School track. Families can register online here.

“We’re looking forward to another great summer connecting with youth in our community,” said Betsy Hamman of the YWCA of Van Wert County.

Children who are already registered for the Summer Food Program and attending that day do not need to complete an additional registration for RunJumpThrow.