AAA: Memorial Day travel could could set new records

Even with gas prices expected to remain very high, AAA is predicting 45 million people will hit the road during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday period, May 21-25. AAA photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

It appears as though high gas prices won’t deter people from traveling during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

AAA projects 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Memorial Day between Thursday, May 21 and Monday, May 25. This year’s domestic travel forecast is slightly higher than last year and sets a new Memorial Day weekend record with 39.1 million people traveling by car and 3.66 million expected to fly to their destinations.

Travel in AAA’s East Central region, which includes Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin, is expected to be nearly identical to last year, with approximately 6.9 million people expected to travel during the five day holiday period.

While gas prices are higher than last Memorial Day weekend, average ticket prices for flights are lower than last year for those who booked early.

“Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for most Americans, it’s a three-day weekend,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “Travel demand remains strong, and despite higher fuel prices, many people are prioritizing leisure travel during holiday breaks.”

Driving is the most popular way to travel and makes up 87 percent of the share of Memorial Day travelers. Drivers are paying more at the pump compared to last year when the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.17 on Memorial Day. Currently, pump prices are the highest they’ve been since the summer of 2022.

With a record number of travelers on the road this holiday weekend, AAA reminds drivers to put safety first, Slow Down, Move Over, and drive sober. Before hitting the road, check your car’s battery, tire pressure, and fluids.

Air travelers make up eight percent of the share of travelers this holiday weekend. According to AAA data, which is based on what travelers paid when they booked their Memorial Day weekend trips, roundtrip domestic flights are six percent cheaper compared to last year, with an average ticket costing $800. Most of those trips were booked before rising jet fuel prices started affecting airfare.

Travel by other modes is expected to go up by five percent, with 2.2 million people traveling by bus, train, or cruise over Memorial Day weekend.