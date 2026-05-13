Catfish tournament to be held Saturday

Submitted information

The Van Wert Parks Department’s annual catfish tournament will take place from 7-11 p.m. this Saturday, May 16, at Van Wert Reservoirs 1 and 2, with fishers competing for prizes based on the total weight of their top five fish. All state fishing rules and regulations will be followed and an active fishing license will be required.

There will be a pre-tournament meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the South Reservoir boat ramp. First place will receive $400 and a trophy, second place earns $200, third place takes home $100, and the biggest fish of the night wins $50. Entry fees are $50 per boat and $25 for bank fishermen. Bank fishermen can also now register as a team with a cost of $50. The registration deadline is Friday, May 15. Registration can be done online or in the Parks Office located at Jubilee Park.