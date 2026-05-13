Denise Eugenia Foster

Denise Eugenia Foster peacefully passed away on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Denise was born November 25, 1975, the daughter of Dennis (Jill) Foster and Brenda (Dave) Richey.

Denise Foster

Denise or “Neece” as she was affectionately called, grew up in and around Van Wert. She embraced the outdoors and developed a life-long love of animals. She rescued and adopted many animals. Her favorite job involved working at the Saam farm, spending time outdoors and working with the horses, a donkey and a goat. She lived in Ohio with her sister, Patty but often referred to Tennessee as her “home.” Inheriting the “Foster Ingenuity” she became a “Jack of all trades” watching her dad build and fix everything. Many times, calling him to ask for advice on projects. She was a very hard worker and extremely creative, handy with tools, woodworking, building furniture pieces and drawing.

Unconventional, Neece chose her own adventures, living life in her own independent way. She traveled a lot in her younger years state to state. A highlight was going to a Willie Nelson concert, and she loved Dolly Parton and the oldies. She was extremely witty with her wise cracks and one liners. She brought joy to so many people. She was blessed with an incredibly sharp mind and could recall childhood memories and retell stories from many years ago.

Denise made a huge impact wherever she went. Her small acts of kindness did not go unnoticed. She was sensitive to those around her, always willing to help. She had a soft spot for the elderly. Denise was brought up in the ways of the Lord. She was pursued by God and He was always there for her. Denise’s family are eternally grateful for His mercy and amazing grace and know at the end of her life she had an encounter with God and made things right with the Lord and this brings peace to their hearts. Luke 15:3-7 He left the 99 to pursue the 1. To bring them back to Himself. “Rejoice I have found my sheep which was lost.”

She is survived by her parents Dennis and Jill Foster of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Brenda and Dave Richey of Van Wert; a sister, Patty Foster of Van Wert, and brothers Caleb (Rachel), Jamie (Tiffany) Foster, and Jeremiah (Madeline) Foster all of Tennessee. She had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and her dogs, Jerry Reid, Little Mama, Dupree and Mr. Charlie.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wayne and Evelyn Foster, Fay and Patty Palmer, and Lisle and Virginia Strable.

Preferred memorials in memory of Denise can be made to the Van Wert County Humane Society.