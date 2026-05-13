July 3 concert being planned in Van Wert

VW independent staff

Navy Club Ship 726, which is organizing July 4 festivities in Van Wert, is now looking to add musical entertainment the night before at Fountain Park.

There’s no Feel Good Friday summer concert on Friday, July 3, so Navy Club Ship 726 is in the process of finding a band to perform that night. With Paulding native and country music singer Pete Schlegel performing Saturday night at Fountain Park, Commander Ken Myers said the group is looking for something different to add some variety between the two nights. The Pete Schlegel concert has been organized by Navy Club Ship 726 and will be free to the public, as will the concert being planning for July 3.

Navy Club Ship 726 is seeking donations to help fund the July 3 concert. Any donation can be sent to the Navy Club Ship 726, PO Box 223, Van Wert, or by reaching out to the club via its Facebook page.

In addition to a band on July 3, Myers said craft vendors are also being sought for that night and July 4. The club is continuing to organize an Independence Day parade in Van Wert to help celebrate the country’s 250th birthday.