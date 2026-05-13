Lima man dies in early morning accident

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 6:30 this morning (Wednesday), which resulted in one fatality that occurred on Ohio 15, near milepost 4 in Monroe Township in Putnam County.

Dannie Davis IV, 33, of Lima, was traveling west on Ohio 15 driving a 2005 Honda Accord, while Ethan Khandaker, 25, of Bryan, was traveling east on Ohio 15, driving a 2011 Infiniti G37. Davis traveled left of center and struck Khandaker’s vehicle. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported by the Putnam County Coroner’s Office to Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Khandaker was transported by Putnam County EMS to Mercy Health Defiance Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental Police Department, Putnam County EMS, Continental Fire Department, Kalida Fire Department and the Putnam County Coroner’s Office.

Both drivers were wearing their safety belts at the time of crash. Drug impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to never operate a vehicle while under the influence.