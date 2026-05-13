Rotary Club scholarship winners named

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club recently named Brenna Kimmet and Katie Kramer as the 2026 recipients of the Rotary Foundation Scholarship at Van Wert High School. Each student will receive a $1,000 annual scholarship for four years, totaling $4,000 per recipient.

Founded with the goal of recognizing volunteerism and financially supporting students pursuing post-secondary education, the Van Wert Rotary Club Foundation has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors since 1993. The scholarship program encourages students to embrace Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self” as they continue their education and future careers.

Pictured above are scholarship recipients Brenna Kimmet (left) and Katie Kramer (right) with Andy Czajkowski, President of the Van Wert Rotary Club. Photo submitted

Throughout the school year, the Van Wert Rotary Club invites high school seniors to attend weekly Rotary meetings to provide mentorship opportunities and exposure to local business and community leaders. Scholarship applicants are evaluated through a blind-scoring process that focuses on service, leadership, character development, and future aspirations.

Van Wert Rotary President J. Andrew Czajkowski congratulated both recipients on their achievements and commitment to serving others.

“Brenna and Katie represent the very best of Van Wert City Schools,” Czajkowski said. “Their leadership, academic success, and dedication to community involvement made them outstanding candidates for this year’s scholarships. Rotary is proud to support them as they continue their education and pursue their future goals.”

The Van Wert Rotary Club and Rotary Foundation continue to invest in local students while encouraging future generations to remain engaged in community service and leadership throughout their lives.