VW independent recap: baseball, softball

VW independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 18 Columbus Grove 1 (five innings)

Holden Price went 4-for-4 at the plate and drove in two runs, while Seth Brant and Gavin Evans each had three RBIs as Lincolnview hammered Columbus Grove 18-1 in five innings on Wednesday.

10 of Lincolnview’s runs were scored in the second inning, including runs with seven successive batters. Meanwhile, Chayse Overholt (three innings), Price and Brant (one inning each) combined to hold the Bulldogs to four hits while striking out four.

The Lancers (16-3, 7-0), outright NWC champions and conference champions for the sixth straight season, will travel to Minster on Thursday.

Van Wert 4 Ottawa-Glandorf 3

The Cougars scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning then held on to defeat Ottawa-Glandorf 4-3 on Wednesday. Wyatt Scott had a two-RBI single in the fourth. Griffin McCracken and Easton Putman each had two hits in the game.

Van Wert (10-11, 3-6 WBL) are slated to travel to Columbus Grove on Monday.

Softball

St. Marys Memorial 8 Van Wert 2

ST. MARYS — No. 4 seed St. Marys Memorial held No. 5 seed Van Wert (11-8) to just two hits and the Roughriders topped the Cougars 8-2 in the Division IV sectional finals on Wednesday.

The Roughriders scored five of their runs in the first inning. Van Wert’s two runs came in the third, when Layla Sudduth singled home Grace Kitson and Addison Roehm.