Brownfield Grants going toward demolition projects

139 Central Ave. in Van Wert is slated for demolition. A Brownfield Grant has been awarded by the state to aid in the demolition plans. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) has been named as the recipient of five Brownfield Remediation Grants totaling exactly $1 million to help clean up contaminated properties and prepare them for new life. In all, $61 million in grants have been awarded to communities in 75 of Ohio’s counties to help clean up contaminated properties and prepare them for new life.

Since its launch in 2021, the Brownfield Remediation Program has provided nearly $780 million to support 841 projects in 87 counties.

Best Auto, Van Wert

$369,530 for cleanup/remediation. This project will demolish a former auto repair shop and filling station in Van Wert, where Phase I and II assessments identified asbestos in the building and soil contamination beneath and around the structure. Removal of the asbestos-containing building and remediation of impacted soils will prepare the centrally located downtown parcel for redevelopment as much-needed public parking to support nearby businesses and residential units.

YWCA of Van Wert County

$201,600 cleanup/remediation. This project will conduct asbestos remediation at the fully operational YWCA building, where previous assessments identified asbestos-containing materials. Abatement will make the facility safer for residents and community members who rely on the organizationʼs services. The cleanup supports long-term building health and safety, ensuring the YWCA can continue providing essential housing and programming for women in crisis.

139 Central Ave., Van Wert

$279,520 cleanup/remediation. This project will demolish a structurally failing, asbestos-contaminated downtown Van Wert building that cannot be safely abated due to collapse risks. The demolition will remove blight, eliminate environmental hazards, and prepare the site for future use as a parking area with greenspace to support nearby residential and commercial activity. The project is expected to create two new jobs.

Delphos Water Plant

$3,245 assessment. This project will support environmental assessment activities at the former Delphos Water Plant, a vacant and abandoned water treatment facility owned by the City of Delphos. The 30-acre property is located within a designated Priority Investment Area and is suspected to contain environmental contamination associated with historic water treatment operations. Assessment activities will help determine whether hazardous materials or other environmental concerns are present at the site and identify any future remediation needs prior to demolition or redevelopment planning. The project will provide the city with critical environmental information needed to evaluate future reuse opportunities for the property while supporting long-term community revitalization and redevelopment efforts.

Glenmore Station

$146,105 cleanup/remediation. This project will support demolition and environmental remediation activities at the former Glenmore Station property in Van Wert County. Once complete, the property will be transformed into a community greenspace with potential future park amenities for local residents.