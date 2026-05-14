Crestview FFA goes to state convention

By Alecta Baxter/Crestview FFA reporter

CONVOY — Crestview FFA members recently traveled to the Ohio FFA State Convention, where they celebrated achievements, leadership, and service while representing their chapter with pride. Members kicked off the trip with a fun evening attending the baseball game between the Columbus Clippers and the Toledo Mud Hens, giving members an opportunity to enjoy time together before the convention activities began.

During the convention, the Crestview FFA Chapter was recognized for its charitable contributions, highlighting the chapter’s commitment to giving back to the community and helping those in need throughout the year.

Several members earned top honors in state proficiency awards. Makinzee Williamson placed third in the state in the Equine Placement Proficiency, recognizing her dedication and hands-on experience in the equine industry. Alli Thatcher also earned third place in the state in Sheep Production Proficiency for her hard work, dedication, and knowledge in sheep production.

Alli Thatcher (right) receives a sheep production award at the FFA state convention. Photos submitted

Crestview FFA officers were also recognized for their leadership, with three officers earning Gold Rated Officer distinctions. Emily Lichtle was honored for her service as Reporter, Alli Thatcher for her work as Treasurer, and Makinzee Williamson for her dedication as Secretary. These recognitions reflect the time, commitment, and leadership each officer demonstrated throughout the year.

In addition, eight Crestview FFA members proudly received their Ohio FFA State Degrees, one of the highest honors awarded at the state level. Recipients included Abby Dietrich, Mathew Dealey, Owen Heckler, Logan Schlemmer, Alli Thatcher, Karsyn Parrish, Kenadi Short, and Emily Lichtle. The State Degree recognizes members for their accomplishments in agricultural education, leadership development, and supervised agricultural experiences.

Adding to the chapter’s accomplishments, Alison Owens represented Crestview FFA as a member of the Ohio FFA State Chorus, showcasing her musical talents while performing alongside FFA members from across the state. The Crestview FFA Chapter is incredibly proud of all members who represented the chapter at the Ohio FFA State Convention and congratulates them on their dedication, leadership, and success.