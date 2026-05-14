Defendants appear in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man facing five felony sex abuse charges was arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

William Ladd, Jr., 51, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of sexual battery, second degree felonies; two counts of sexual battery, fourth degree felonies, and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a felony of the fifth degree. The alleged crimes occurred between March of 2024 and February of this year and involved a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 18.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield set Ladd’s bond at $100,000 cash or surety, and ordered him to have no contact with the victim and the victim’s mother. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.

Five other people were arraigned this week, and eight other defendants appeared for unrelated proceedings. Judge Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Tristan Thompson, 20, of Celina, entered a not guilty plea to kidnapping, a first degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, and assault, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety, and Thompson was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.

Logan Linton, 33, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 20.

Danielle Farrow, 42, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. June 10.

Robert Bair, 36, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 10.

Raymond Bressler, 62, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine, both fourth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. June 9.

Bond violation

Abbey Eutsler, 39, of Venedocia, admitted to violating her bond by failing to appear in court. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20.

Sentencings

Ashley McCarthy, 43, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 120 day sin jail after failing treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. She was given credit for 73 days already served on each count; The sentences will run concurrently.

Zachary Smith, 27, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date for domestic violence, a third degree felony. He is to have no contact with victim or place of employment, complete mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

After failing intervention in lieu of conviction, Nicholas Burgoon, 27, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, 10 days in jail,and 50 hours of community service. He must complete a mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Rickie Lynn Welker, 43, Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date for non-support of dependants, a fifth degree felony. He must maintain employment, consume no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Change of pleas

Joseph Klett, 49, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. June 24.

Daniel C.L. Vibbert, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and non-support of dependents, both fifth degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 24.

Haley Bloom, 31, of Cloverdale, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She then requested and was granted Intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.