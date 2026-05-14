Farm Focus awards annual scholarships

Submitted information

The recipients of the 2026 Farm Focus Inc. scholarships are Claire Keysor, Maddie Gerdeman, Delana Rank and Elyssa Renner awarded $1,500 each, and Amanda Burenga and Lilian Mount awarded $500 each.

Keysor is a 2024 home school graduate attending Cedarville University and is majoring in biology pre-vet medicine. She plans to be a large animal veterinarian.

Gerdeman is a 2025 Lincolnview High School graduate attending Oklahoma State University majoring in animal science. She plans to contribute to the beef industry.

Rank will be a 2026 Lincolnview High School graduate planning to attend the University of Findlay majoring in pre-vet/animal science. She plans to be a large animal veterinarian in Van Wert area.

Elyssa Renner (left) and Delana Rank (right) receive two of the Farm Focus Scholarships from Chairman Tony Campbell at the Lincolnview FFA Banquet. Photo submitted

Renner will be a 2026 Lincolnview High School graduate planning to attend Wright State University Lake Campus in Celina. She plans to major in agribusiness and use her skills back in her home community.

Mount is a 2024 Lincolnview High School graduate attending the University of Findlay, majoring in animal science (pre-vet and equine studies). Her career goal is to be a large animal veterinarian.

Burenga is a 2025 Van Wert High graduate attending University of Illinois majoring in agricultural and biological engineering. Her career goal is to work in the agricultural industry.

Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area. It is their continued mission to assist Van Wert County students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agricultural related field.