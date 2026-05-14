Prep recap: baseball, softball, tennis

VW independent sports

Baseball

Crestview 11 Shawnee 1 (six innings)

LIMA — Crestview jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back on the way to an 11-1 road win over Crestview on Thursday.

Owen Heckler held the Indians to just two hits over five innings with five strikeouts. Cash Hammons pitched the remaining inning and didn’t allow a hit. At the plate, Luke Sawmiller, Denver McDougall and Jace Wehner each had three hits. Wehner had a two-RBI double in the sixth inning, and Sawmiller drove in a run in the seventh, while McDougall had an RBI single in the second inning.

The Knights (6-10) are scheduled to travel to Perry today.

Lincolnview 2 Minster 0

MINSTER — Gavin Evans went the distance on the mound and held Minster to a pair of hits with nine strikeouts and five walks, and Lincolnview topped Minster 2-0 on Thursday.

Both of Lincolnview’s runs came in the first inning, when Chayse Overholt scored on a grounder by Seth Brant, and Holden Price scored on a passed ball.

The Lancers (17-3) are scheduled to play at Ottawa-Glandorf today.

Van Wert 6 Kalida 2

KALIDA — Van Wert trailed Kalida 3-1 after five innings but the Cougars rallied with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh for a 6-3 win at Kalida on Thursday.

Griffin McCracken put Van Wert on the board when he scored on a passed ball in the third. Alex Benner scored on an error in the sixth, then Jace Huebner singled home Wyatt Scott to tie the game. A sacrifice fly by Finley Dickinson scored Brayson Davis, then in the seventh inning, Cam Werts blasted a two-run homer for the final margin.

Huebner, Dickinson and Blade Lowe combined to strike out five Wildcat batters, with five strikeouts.

Van Wert (11-11) is scheduled to play at Columbus Grove on Monday.

Softball

Defiance 11 Van Wert 0

Defiance shut out the Cougars 11-0 at Jubilee Park on Thursday. Meah Johnson had two of Van Wert’s seven hits.

Tennis

Zach Stoller recorded a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories at the Division II sectionals to advance to the semifinals on Saturday. While no other Cougars advanced, head coach Mitch Price said he was pleased with the effort.

“Great effort by all of our guys today and we’re proud of the way everyone competed,” Price said.