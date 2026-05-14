VWHS teachers honored at annual banquet

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Van Wert City Schools honored its educators, staff, students, and retirees Wednesday evening during the 31st annual Van Wert City Endowment Fund for Educators Banquet, held at Willow Bend Country Club.

The evening served as a celebration of Van Wert City Schools and recognizes the lasting impact teachers and staff members have on students throughout their school years.

The Van Wert City Endowment Fund for Educators was established by Van Wert High School graduate and former school psychologist Randy Gardner. Gardner created the fund as a way to honor three teachers who made a meaningful difference in his life: Gil Smith, Glenn Livingston, and Ralph Gallapoo, his grandfather. His vision was to allow graduating seniors to reflect on and recognize the teachers and school employees who had a positive influence on them.

Some of this year’s retirees (left to right): Kerry Koontz, Kim Doidge, Deb Chiles, Angie Stemen, Sarah Royer, Kelli Thompson, and Doug Grooms. Photos submitted

As part of the evening, 10 Van Wert High School seniors paid tribute to their favorite teachers and staff members by sharing letters they had written about the impact those individuals had on their lives.

The top five GPA students and their selected teachers were:

Johan Gemmer, who honored Bob Spath

Brenna Kimmet, who honored Sarah Zabka

Katie Kramer, who honored Krista Baer

Maria Parrish, who honored Traci McCoy

Carter Wright, who honored Bryce Crea

Students whose letters were selected by the endowment committee and their selected teachers or staff members were:

Jillian Sempkowski, who honored Ben Collins

Layla Sterrett, who honored office secretaries Amy Feasel and Shelly Smith

Kaiven Welch, who honored Keith Recker

Blake Wilson, who honored Joy DeVelvis

Bella Wise, who honored Tami Suzuki

The district also recognized Van Wert City Schools employees who are retiring at the end of the school year. Those retirees include Ronda Niemeyer, Deb Chiles, Sara Royer, Angie Stemen, Kelli Thompson, Roland Alvarez, Kim Doidge, Kerry Koontz, John Basinger, Doug Grooms, LeAnn German, Kerri Kiracofe, Rick Kreischer, Deb Mengerink, Cara Moonshower, Scott Pollock, Gregg Scheidt, Roy Schleeter, and Rona Trammell.

Van Wert City Schools is grateful for the dedication, service, and lasting impact of each educator and staff member recognized during this special evening.