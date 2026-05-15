Friday afternoon crash…

A Friday afternoon chain reaction crash sent one person to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 127 and Union-Pleasant Rd. Two of the vehicles had to be removed from the scene by tow trucks. The third vehicle (not pictured) sustained very minor damage. The injured person was taken to the hospital by Van Wert EMS. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Patrol investigated the accident. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer