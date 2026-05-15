Friday morning power outage hits VW

VW independent staff

More than 1,400 AEP customers in Van Wert found themselves without power for nearly two hours this (Friday) morning.

According to AEP, 1,437 customers were impacted by the outage, which began at 9:43 a.m. Field personnel were dispatched and patrolled power lines and equipment in the area. While they were unable to find the cause of the outage, they were able to successfully and safely re-energize the circuit to restore power to all the customers at 11:33 a.m.