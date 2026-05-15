High risk SNAP transactions blocked

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Effective immediately, Ohio SNAP recipients must unlock their EBT card before making online or out‑of‑state purchases. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is making the change as part of an ongoing effort to keep SNAP dollars secure and ensure families continue receiving the support they need. As part of the additional safeguards, all SNAP cards will default to blocking high‑risk transactions unless a cardholder already has their card in a locked everywhere status or unlocks their card to complete a legitimate purchase. The enhancements also apply to Summer EBT cardholders.

“Criminals from other states and online continue to prey on vulnerable Ohioans who rely on food assistance to feed their families,” Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder said. “The new automatic card-lock feature will require customers to unlock their card when making an out-of-state or online purchase. It’s a simple step that still allows for out-of-state and online purchases while dramatically reducing the risk of theft.”

SNAP benefits can be used at authorized retailers using an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card known as the Ohio Direction Card. Cards will default to a “block high-risk transaction” status, requiring cardholders to unlock their card before making an out-of-state or online purchase. While cardholders are encouraged to immediately relock their card, they will be prompted to set a time period, 30, 60, or 90 minutes, to automatically relock the card.

Through data analysis related to card usage, purchasing trends, and reports of skimming of benefits, the state has been able to determine that a large volume of skimming is taking place at out-of-state retailers or online providers. The state is able to see trends across multiple states and geographical locations, which led to the decision to change the default settings to block the highest risk transactions.

In the past six months alone, theSNAP fraud analytics team identified nearly 56,000 suspicious out‑of‑state transactions affecting 12,900 Ohio EBT accounts, totaling more than $6.3 million.

The new anti-fraud enhancements will help protect SNAP beneficiaries, while also allowing them the opportunity to unlock their card for valid transactions.

Just as they can today, ConnectEBT account holders will continue to be able to lock or unlock their EBT card at any time in any one of three ways:

Online at ConnectEBT.com

On the official ConnectEBT app

By calling 1.866.386.3071

All of these options are available 24/7. Cardholders can also use these same resources to change their PIN or otherwise manage their benefits.

SNAP recipients already have the ability, today, to require their card to be unlocked prior to use. This is available through the “lock everywhere” option on the ConnectEBT app, although few choose to use this security feature.

“The best way for everyone to secure their benefits is to opt in to the ‘lock everywhere’ feature, and that is something that cardholders can do today,” Damschroder said. “Most cardholders will experience minimal impacts from this change. A vast majority of cardholders do not use their benefits online or out-of-state. What these security enhancements will do, however, is block the highest-risk transactions, deter criminals, and reduce fraud — ultimately safeguarding taxpayer dollars.”

According to ODJFS’ SNAP fraud analytics team, Pennsylvania currently accounts for the largest share of suspicious activity (35 percent), followed by New York (26 percent), Illinois (19 percent), and New Jersey (10 percent). Most of these transactions occur online and after midnight.

SNAP is a federal food assistance program administered by ODJFS and County Departments of Job and Family Services.