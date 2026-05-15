Ohio City Legion Post to hold Memorial Day service

The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will perform prior to the Memorial Day service in Ohio City on Monday, May 25. The peformance will begin at 10 a.m. VWACCB photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The Ohio City American Legion Harvey Lewis Post 346 will be having a Memorial Day Service at Woodlawn Cemetery Veterans Memorial in Ohio City at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 25. The Van Wert Community Concert Band under the direction of Richard Sherrick will perform starting at 10 a.m. Those attending should bring bring lawn chairs.

The speaker will be U.S.Army veteran Denis Glenn. Glenn is a native of Fort Wayne and a graduate of Indiana University. He was a founding sponsor for the United States Army Museum and the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial, both located in the Washington DC area. While in the Army, he served with the 2nd Armored Division.

He was employed at the Joint System Manufacturing Center in Lima, spending 27 years supporting our nation’s warfighters. Among his notable community activities are the restoration of the Allen County Museum’s M4A3 1945 Sherman Tank, the restoration of the M1E1 Abrams Tank that is displayed at the entrance to the Joint Systems Mfg. Center, and the creation and maintenance of the Veterans Freedom Flag Monument.

He contributed to the community through many various organizations over the years.

Glenn and his wife, Anita, reside at Indian Lake and are the parents of four children and two stepchildren.

Following the program, food will be served in the Ohio City Community Building/Legion Post at Fireman’s Park. Everyone is welcome.

In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Community Building.