Prep baseball: Cougars, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Wayne Trace 9 Van Wert 6

Van Wert scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars fell to Wayne Trace 9-6 at Russell Fisher Field on Friday.

Two of the seventh inning runs came on a double by Wyatt Scott. Griffin McCracken, Easton Putman and Zach Scott each drove in a run against the Raiders. The Raiders led 6-1 after three innings.

The Cougars (11-12) will travel to Columbus Grove on Monday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 5 Lincolnview 1

OTTAWA — Titans pitcher Carson Yaeger gave up just one hit to Lincolnview, a double by Chayse Overholt in the seventh inning, and Ottawa-Glandorf defeated the Lancers 5-1 on Friday.

The Titans scored a run in the first, two in the second and two more in the third.

Lincolnview will host Delphos St. John’s today.