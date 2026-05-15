Rotary Club names scholarship winners

Submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club has named two outstanding area seniors as recipients of the 2026 Rotary Foundation Scholarships.

Kendall Hoffman of Lincolnview High School and Caroline Marks of Crestview High School were recently recognized for their achievements, leadership, and commitment to service within their schools and communities. Each student will receive a $4,000 scholarship distributed over four years to assist with their post-secondary education.

Scholarship presentations were made by Aaron Anspach of Advanced Insurance, who will begin serving as President of the Van Wert Rotary Club on July 1.

Kendall Hoffman of Lincolnview High School receives her Rotary Foundation Scholarship from Aaron Anspach of Advanced Insurance. Photos submitted

The Van Wert Rotary Club Foundation scholarship program was established to recognize students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, volunteerism, and a commitment to the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.” Since 1993, the program has provided financial assistance to students from Van Wert County schools pursuing higher education opportunities.

Applicants complete a competitive application process that includes written reflections focused on leadership, character, community service, and future aspirations. Scholarship recipients are selected through a blind-review scoring process conducted by volunteer judges.

Rotary members congratulated both students on their accomplishments and expressed confidence in their future success as they continue their educational journeys. The club remains committed to investing in young leaders who will make a positive impact in their communities for years to come.