Van Wert HS graduation information
Submitted information
Van Wert High School Principal Charles Rollins has shared important information for anyone attending VWHS’s graduation on Sunday, May 24.
- The graduation ceremony will take in the high school gymnasium,
- The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.
- Parking will be available in both the west parking lots (high school and middle school).
- Open entrances for graduation will be the high school gym entrance, high school main entrance, and the middle school gymnasium entrance.
- The doors will open to the public at 1 p.m.
- Tickets will be collected at the door for family members to attend graduation.
POSTED: 05/15/26 at 8:39 pm. FILED UNDER: News