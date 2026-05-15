The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, May. 16, 2026

Van Wert HS graduation information

Submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Charles Rollins has shared important information for anyone attending VWHS’s graduation on Sunday, May 24.

  • The graduation ceremony will take in the high school gymnasium,
  • The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.
  • Parking will be available in both the west parking lots (high school and middle school).
  • Open entrances for graduation will be the high school gym entrance, high school main entrance, and the middle school gymnasium entrance.
  • The doors will open to the public at 1 p.m.
  • Tickets will be collected at the door for family members to attend graduation.

POSTED: 05/15/26 at 8:39 pm. FILED UNDER: News