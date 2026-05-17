Early morning crash…

This pickup truck was one of three vehicles involved in a crash that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of S. Washington St. in Van Wert. A northbound car hit the truck, which was parked, then hit another parked vehicle, causing heavy damage to all three. Two people were transported by EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. The Van Wert Fire Department used absorbent material to contain a fuel leak, and all three vehicles were towed from the scene. The Van Wert Police Department investigated the accident. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer