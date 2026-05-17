Lincolnview HS graduates 68 seniors

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Memories that won’t soon be forgotten, but also an eye on the future. That was the theme during Sunday afternoon’s 66th annual Lincolnview High School commencement ceremony, which was held in front of a sizable crowd in the high school gymnasium.

The Class of 2026 had 68 students who received diplomas and according to Principal Brad Mendenhall, those graduates pushed the total number of Lincolnview High School graduates to over 4,000 since the school opened its doors in 1961. He also said this year’s senior class earned over $200,000 in grants and scholarships. Of the 68 graduates, 38 plan to pursue higher education, while four will enter the military. 23 will enter the workforce and two are undecided.

Kendall Hoffman (left) and Delana Rank (right) were the student speakers at Sunday’s Lincolnview High School graduation ceremony. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Class president and salutatorian Kendall Hoffman and valedictorian Delana Rank were the student speakers during Sunday’s ceremony. While they reflected fondly on the past, both also looked ahead to the future.

“We are now gathered here together as a whole for probably the last time,” Hoffman told her classmates. “Some of our paths may bring us together again, while others will choose paths that lead them away. As we realize all of this, our school days and classmates mean a great deal more to us. We can now see how we really have enjoyed our friendships together as we have been in our various classes.”

“The events of these years will be remembered fondly and with pride as we pass down the aisle of life,” she added.

“Our time at Lincolnview may be coming to a close, but that means we are simply one step closer to making a major impact on our community,” Rank said. “As we step into this next chapter, I hope we all remember this – we didn’t get here alone and we won’t go forward alone either. We have each other, we have our experiences and we have the courage to begin again.”

Mendenhall and Superintendent Jeff Snyder also delivered brief remarks to the graduates and those in attendance.

“You are taking with you skills that you have developed, not just in the classroom but showing up, working through challenges and learning from your mistakes,” Mendenhall said. “You’re taking with you resiliance – it’s about knowing if you can figure things out, even when you think you can’t, when you put your mind to it. High school is ending but you’re not finished, you’re just getting started.”

“What starts today here, 2026 graduation ceremony, can change the world,” Snyder said. “Each one of you must begin by accepting the challenge of what’s next in your life.”

Board of Education President Michelle Gorman, Vice-President Mark Zielke and board members Ashley Breese, Eric Germann and Lori Snyder passed out diplomas as the names of the graduates were called.

In addition to Hoffman serving as class president, Keira Breese was vice-president, Ella Elling class treasurer and Lainey Spear class secretary. The class motto was “Aim high. Reach higher.” The class color was gold and the class flower was the orchid.

Four other area graduation ceremonies were held over the weekend – Delphos Jefferson graduated its senior class on Saturday morning, while Parkway, Wayne Trace and Delphos St. John’s held commencement ceremonies on Sunday.