Local runners shine at NWC meet

VW independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Columbus Grove swept the Northwest Conference Track and Field Championships, winning the boys’ and girls’ titles. Bluffton was the runner-up on both sides. Crestview finished fourth and Lincolnview sixth on the boys’ side, while the Lancers finished third and Lady Knights fifth on the girls side.

Crestview’s Lincoln Smith and Derek Young finished 1-2 in the 3200 meter run with times of 9:40.58 and 9:57.82 respectively. The 4×100 relay team of Drayden Hoffman, Brentyn Rodriguez, Braxton Leeth and Liam Putman finished first (44.28), and the same quartet won the 4×200 (1:32). The 4×400 relay team of Brentyn Rodriguez, Kale Vining, Leeth and Hayden Perrott also finished first with a time of 3:33.17. Hudson Perrott was the runner-up in the 1600 meter run (4:42.45).

Noah Peters led Lincolnview with second place finishes in the 110 meter hurdles (15.75) and 300 meter hurdles (40.34).

For the Crestview girls, the highest placers were the 4×100 and 4×200 meter teams of Graylie Grose, Delanie Balliet, Ellieannah Ward and Lydia Grace. They finished third in both events with times of 51.45 and 1:52.38.

Lincolnview’s Joey-Kate Carey was the long jump champion (15-07.50) and Brynleigh Moody finished second in the 1600 meter run (5:25.72).