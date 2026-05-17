Roundup: Stoller wins sectional title

VW independent sports

Sectional tennis

LIMA — Van Wert’s Zach Stoller is district-bound, after knocking off top-seeded Evan Brinkman of Lima Central Catholic 6-2, 6-2 in the Division II sectional championship match at Westwood on Saturday. On Thursday, Stoller defeated the No. 2 seed, Leyton Staley of Elida 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

“To beat both the No. 2 and No. 1 seeds the way he did shows the hard work, focus and determination Zach has put in all season long,” head coach Mitch Price said. “He played with confidence and competed at a high level all day. We could not be more proud of the way he represented Van Wert boys tennis.”

Van Wert’s Zach Stoller (center) won the Division II sectional tennis championship in Lima on Saturday and is bound for district competition. He’s flanked by assistant coach Mark Verville (left) and head coach Mitch Price (right). Photo submitted

Stoller will return to action at the Division II district at Port Clinton on Thursday.

Softball

Paulding 4 Lincolnview 2

Paulding scored three runs in the top of the first inning and the Panthers went on to defeat Lincolnview 4-2 in the regular season finale for the Lancers on Saturday.

The Panthers opened the game with a pair of walks and a runner on due to an error, then a sacrifice fly by Mariah Klopfenstein scored Madison Clark. A two-out two-RBI single by Delaney Johanns scored Civil Pumphrey and Tia Mendez. A sacrifice fly by Lainey Spear in the bottom of the first scored Emme Stevens and made it 3-1, a score that stood until the top of the sixth, when Paulding’s Candence Schwab scored on a passed ball. Spear had a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh and Bella Hire followed up with a single, but Mendez retired the next three batters to preserve the win.

Mendez held the Lancers to three hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Spear gave up seven hits with four walks.

No. 2 seed Lincolnview (17-6) is scheduled to face No. 5 seed Coldwater in the Division VI district semifinals at Wapakoneta at 3:30 Tuesday.

Baseball

Lincolnview 14 Delphos St. John’s 4 (six innings)

Lincolnview trailed Delphos St. John’s 3-2 after two innings but it was all Lancers after that as they rallied for a 14-4 win over visiting Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.

The Blue Jays scored a run in the top of the first and two in the second for a 3-0 lead, but Linconlview answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning – an RBI double by Max Hammons that plated Grant Zielke, and a sacrifice fly by Case Young that scored Hammons. In the third, the Lancers tied the game 3-3 on an RBI single by Seth Brant that scored Chayse Overholt, then took the lead for good on an RBI double by Zielke that scored Brant. Hammons then singled in Zielke. In the bottom of the fourth, Brant singled in Evan Rahrig. The Blue Jays scored a run in the top of the fifth, but Lincolnview ended any hopes of a Delphos St. John’s rally with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth via a single by Rahrig that scored Hammons, a double by Overholt that plated Jackson Ingledue and Rahrig, a sac fly by Brant that scored Overholt, a single by Zielke that allowed Holden Price and Gavin Evans to score, and Zielke scoring on a wild pitch. Evans singled in Rahrig in the sixth for the final run.

Hammons went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs, while Brant, Zielke and Rahrig each had two hits. Graham Kill and Hammons combined to hold the Blue Jays to just three hits with six strikeouts.

Lincolnview (18-4) is scheduled to host Kalida today.