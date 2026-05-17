VWACCB to perform Friday in Van Wert

Submitted information

This Friday, May 22, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a concert in the bandshell at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert. The concert will begin at 7:p.m. and is free to the public.

Music performed at the concert will include several Patriotic selections celebrating the U.S.A.‘s 250th anniversary (semiquincentennial). These selections are intended to reflect, revitalize and rekindle the pride that each of us have as citizens of the best country in the world, the United States of America.

Warren Bowery

A few of these selections are An American Celebration, Voice of the Battlefield, Beautiful Savior and a Bob Dylan medley. Band member Warren Bowery will be the featured singer on Neil Diamond”s America. Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a Salute To America’s Finest.

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a concert in this beautiful park setting. In the event of inclement weather the concert will be held in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center auditorium. Please listen to local radio stations 99.7FM WKSD or WERT 1220AM/104.3FM, check thevwindependent.com, or visit the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page for updates.

The band is directed by Richard Sherrick and features members from Van Wert, Ohio City, Delphos, Convoy, Chat, Middle Point, Spencerville, Celina and Rockford.

The band will also provide music for the Ohio City American Legion Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m.