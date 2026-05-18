Curtis D. Proffitt

Curtis D. Proffitt, 87, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:19 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2026, at his residence.

He was born on September 4, 1938, in Spencerville, to Glenn and Lela (Bowen) Proffitt. He married the former Carol Sanderson.

Curt was a salesman at Van Wert Auto Supply for 36 years. He retired from Kennedy Manufacturing, in Van Wert, after six years of service.

Curtis Proffitt

He attended the First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert.

Curt is a member of the Van Wert Mens Bowling Hall of Fame and served as a Past President of the Van Wert Mens Bowling Association. He enjoyed bowling, riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing and sports.

Curt is survived by his wife, Carol Proffitt of Van Wert; a daughter, Theresa (Terry) Baker of Van Wert; a son, Michael (Barbara) Proffitt of Leawood, Kansas; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Cary (Ellen) Proffitt of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Lana Drewyore and Winona M. Proffitt, who died in infancy.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First United Brethren in Christ Church or CHP Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Services have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.