Kimmet wins Paul W. Zurcher Scholarship

VW independent staff/submitted information

In 2014, Best-One Tire & Service established a scholarship fund in memory of Paul Zurcher, founder of the Best-One Tire & Service group. Paul encouraged and inspired others to reach for their dreams.

At 21 years old, Paul opened a one-bay service station in Monroe, Indiana, that has now grown to over 100 employees. Today, there are more than 320 independently owned and operated Best-One locations across 29 states.

Paul, who was a lifelong learner, often said “You are the same today as you’ll be in five years except for the people you meet and the books you read.” (Quoted from Charlie “Tremendous” Jones.)

Pictured from left to right are Ken Langhals (CEO of K&M Tire), Cheryl Gossard (President of K&M Tire), Brenna Kimmet (Scholarship winner), and Becky Kimmet (Brenna’s mother and Director of HR at K&M Tire). Photo submitted

Students applying for the Paul W. Zurcher Memorial Scholarship were required to compose an essay on how Paul’s nine commitments relate to them and provide examples of how they practice one or more of these commitments.

Van Wert High School senior Brenna Kimmet, who will graduate from Van Wert High School this Sunday, plans to pursue a degree from Miami University to become an optometrist.

“By seeking God’s friendship, fellowship, and guidance, I hope to align my life with His purpose and to make a positive impact on the world around me,” she said.

Kimmet plans to pursue a degree from Miami University to become an optometrist.